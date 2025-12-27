71-year-old man killed in Kyiv, his wife is in serious condition in hospital, 32 people injured – police

As of 13:30, a 71-year-old man was killed in the Dniprovsky district of Kyiv, his wife is in serious condition in hospital, the number of injured has increased to 32 people, including two children, the press service of the capital's police reported.

"One death has been confirmed at the scene where an enemy drone hit a multistory building in the Dniprovsky district. The deceased is a 71-year-old local resident. His 70-year-old wife is in serious condition in the hospital," the police said in a message posted to their Telegram channel on Saturday.

Thirty-two people were injured, including two children.

Law enforcement officers are assessing the damage, inspecting buildings, addressing citizen complaints, and providing necessary assistance. The work is ongoing.