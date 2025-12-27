Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:47 27.12.2025

71-year-old man killed in Kyiv, his wife is in serious condition in hospital, 32 people injured – police

1 min read

As of 13:30, a 71-year-old man was killed in the Dniprovsky district of Kyiv, his wife is in serious condition in hospital, the number of injured has increased to 32 people, including two children, the press service of the capital's police reported.

"One death has been confirmed at the scene where an enemy drone hit a multistory building in the Dniprovsky district. The deceased is a 71-year-old local resident. His 70-year-old wife is in serious condition in the hospital," the police said in a message posted to their Telegram channel on Saturday.

Thirty-two people were injured, including two children.

Law enforcement officers are assessing the damage, inspecting buildings, addressing citizen complaints, and providing necessary assistance. The work is ongoing.

Tags: #police

MORE ABOUT

14:41 02.12.2025
Death toll of Ternopil attack on Nov 19 grows to 36 – National Police

Death toll of Ternopil attack on Nov 19 grows to 36 – National Police

13:06 28.11.2025
Property of former PMC Redut mercenary fighting against Ukraine transferred to ARMA

Property of former PMC Redut mercenary fighting against Ukraine transferred to ARMA

13:52 26.11.2025
Bomb threats hit Kyiv courthouse hearing NABU detective case

Bomb threats hit Kyiv courthouse hearing NABU detective case

13:09 06.11.2025
Kyiv's Darnytsia district police department chief detained in Rivne region

Kyiv's Darnytsia district police department chief detained in Rivne region

14:11 03.11.2025
National Police extradite from Armenia organizer of scheme to defraud volunteers, soldiers of over UAH 20 mln

National Police extradite from Armenia organizer of scheme to defraud volunteers, soldiers of over UAH 20 mln

11:38 31.10.2025
Ternopil resident detained on suspicion of involvement in explosion at Ukrposhta in Kyiv -police

Ternopil resident detained on suspicion of involvement in explosion at Ukrposhta in Kyiv -police

16:50 28.10.2025
Drug bust in Odesa yields almost 1,000 suspicious pouches - police

Drug bust in Odesa yields almost 1,000 suspicious pouches - police

17:44 08.09.2025
Kharkiv police officers hand over two captured tanks to AFU

Kharkiv police officers hand over two captured tanks to AFU

12:10 06.08.2025
Gang busted in Kirovohrad region for poisoning victims and extorting fake debts – National Police chief

Gang busted in Kirovohrad region for poisoning victims and extorting fake debts – National Police chief

15:04 04.08.2025
Capital's video surveillance systems purchased at over UAH 2.1 million loss – Kyiv police

Capital's video surveillance systems purchased at over UAH 2.1 million loss – Kyiv police

HOT NEWS

Russia uses drones to attack Naftogaz' gas production facility, one of its thermal power plants – Koretsky

China increases imports of Russian energy resources – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy takes Umerov, Hnatov, Sobolev, Kyslytsya and Bevz to talks with Trump

Zelenskyy on dialogue with society on peace conditions: after all, there is referendum, there elections

Ukraine refers to EU rules in peace plan, as future member of union – Zelenskyy on language, religion

LATEST

Trump plans to talk with Putin – media

Elderly woman killed in Russian drone attack in Stanyslav, Kherson region - prosecutor's office

Russia uses drones to attack Naftogaz' gas production facility, one of its thermal power plants – Koretsky

Volunteer Sternenko calls for lifting the ban on interceptor drones in big cities

Ukraine synchronizes sanctions with UK, applies restrictions in accordance with UNSC resolutions

Ukraine synchronizes sanctions with UK, applies restrictions in accordance with UNSC resolutions

China increases imports of Russian energy resources – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy takes Umerov, Hnatov, Sobolev, Kyslytsya and Bevz to talks with Trump

Zelenskyy on dialogue with society on peace conditions: after all, there is referendum, there elections

Ukraine refers to EU rules in peace plan, as future member of union – Zelenskyy on language, religion

AD
AD