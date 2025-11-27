Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:14 27.11.2025

ARMA sells assets of ski resorts Pylypets, Borzhava in Carpathians

2 min read

With the consent of the owners, the National Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) has put up for auction plots of land at ski resorts in the Zakarpattia region, as well as the lower and upper stations of a chairlift and ski lift, for a total amount of over UAH 347 million.

According to an announcement on the ProZorro.Sale platform, one of the lots includes 115 land plots totaling about 98 hectares in Khust area (Pylypets community), 93 land plots totaling over 98 hectares in Svaliava area (Bereznyky village council) and Khust area (Pylypets community) of Zakarpattia region, as well as the lower station of a chairlift and the upper station of a ski lift.

The starting price of the lot is UAH 150.4 million.

Another lot includes 145 land plots owned by Borzhava Development LLC, 56 land plots owned by Borzhava Invest LLC, 42 land plots owned by Borzhava Land LLC, and two land plots owned by Dumka LLC. These lands are located in Mukachevo and Khust areas of Zakarpattia.

The starting price is UAH 176.5 million.

The third lot consists of 41 land plots owned by Taurus Invest LLC, also located in Mukachevo and Khust areas of Zakarpattia.

The starting price is UAH 20.9 million.

It is noted that the owners of the assets gave their consent for the sale of the seized property.

The English-model auctions are scheduled for December 2.

According to Opendatabot, the ultimate beneficiary of these companies is Austrian citizen Gernot Leitner — a representative of the Austrian ski industry and a longtime participant in the organization of both Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

As reported, the state began looking for investors for the construction of the Borzhava ski resort back in 2013 as part of the Olympic Hope-2022: Development of Sports and Tourist Infrastructure project. However, a number of projects, including Olympic Hope-2022, were not implemented due to the embezzlement of funds by officials of the State Agency for Investment and National Projects and the State Investment Company, as uncovered by detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

Tags: #sale #arma #assets

MORE ABOUT

16:23 25.11.2025
Ukraine's court overturns decision to transfer Borivazh grain terminal to asset recovery agency

Ukraine's court overturns decision to transfer Borivazh grain terminal to asset recovery agency

12:56 21.11.2025
ARMA cannot find manager for house of ex Minister of Internal Affairs Zakharchenko

ARMA cannot find manager for house of ex Minister of Internal Affairs Zakharchenko

11:26 08.11.2025
Yatsenyuk: $300 bln in Russian sovereign assets not enough to compensate for Ukraine's losses

Yatsenyuk: $300 bln in Russian sovereign assets not enough to compensate for Ukraine's losses

20:27 31.10.2025
Metinvest intends to acquire tube plant in Romania from ArcelorMittal

Metinvest intends to acquire tube plant in Romania from ArcelorMittal

20:03 28.10.2025
Ukraine's court seizes assets of Belarusian Gomselmash linked to production of Shahed drone components – Justice Ministry

Ukraine's court seizes assets of Belarusian Gomselmash linked to production of Shahed drone components – Justice Ministry

19:34 28.10.2025
Sybiha optimistic about further steps of partners regarding frozen Russian assets

Sybiha optimistic about further steps of partners regarding frozen Russian assets

21:02 24.10.2025
Zelenskyy hopes EU to be able to decide on use of frozen Russian assets by end of 2025

Zelenskyy hopes EU to be able to decide on use of frozen Russian assets by end of 2025

20:51 24.10.2025
Starmer: Frozen Russian assets should be directed to finance Ukraine's defense

Starmer: Frozen Russian assets should be directed to finance Ukraine's defense

20:32 20.10.2025
USA refuses to join G7 plan to use frozen Russian assets

USA refuses to join G7 plan to use frozen Russian assets

09:18 14.10.2025
ARMA prepares for second competition for management of Morshynska

ARMA prepares for second competition for management of Morshynska

HOT NEWS

Russian attack destroys Novus logistics center in Kyiv, kills 4 drivers

Warehouse and production facilities of Textile-Kontakt destroyed in missile attack overnight – owner

Auction for sale of Odesa Port-side Plant does not take place

Ukraine currently not exporting electricity after significant damage to thermal, hydropower plants

Ukraine's PM, IMF aim to pass 2026 state budget by Dec 2

LATEST

Rada Energy Committee proposes raising bioethanol content in gasoline from 5% to 7% starting July 1, 2026

Oranta insurer plans to allocate UAH 20.3 mln to pay dividends for 2024

Ukraine increases imports of tomatoes by 4.3%, cucumbers by 13.6% in 10M

Ukraine imports 5.1 times more potatoes in 10M

Khmelnytskoblenergo invests almost UAH 80 mln in preparation for heating season

In Oct, Oschadbank increases its loan portfolio to legal entities by UAH 4.2 bln

Cabinet allocates another UAH 609 mln to eRecovery

EBRD provides guarantee for Ukrsibbank loan to develop EVA logistics hubs

Strong demand for Ukrainian soybeans on foreign and domestic markets drives price growth – analysts

Ukraine's National Bank proposes changes to currency licensing rules for nonbank financial institutions

AD
AD