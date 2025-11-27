ARMA sells assets of ski resorts Pylypets, Borzhava in Carpathians

With the consent of the owners, the National Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) has put up for auction plots of land at ski resorts in the Zakarpattia region, as well as the lower and upper stations of a chairlift and ski lift, for a total amount of over UAH 347 million.

According to an announcement on the ProZorro.Sale platform, one of the lots includes 115 land plots totaling about 98 hectares in Khust area (Pylypets community), 93 land plots totaling over 98 hectares in Svaliava area (Bereznyky village council) and Khust area (Pylypets community) of Zakarpattia region, as well as the lower station of a chairlift and the upper station of a ski lift.

The starting price of the lot is UAH 150.4 million.

Another lot includes 145 land plots owned by Borzhava Development LLC, 56 land plots owned by Borzhava Invest LLC, 42 land plots owned by Borzhava Land LLC, and two land plots owned by Dumka LLC. These lands are located in Mukachevo and Khust areas of Zakarpattia.

The starting price is UAH 176.5 million.

The third lot consists of 41 land plots owned by Taurus Invest LLC, also located in Mukachevo and Khust areas of Zakarpattia.

The starting price is UAH 20.9 million.

It is noted that the owners of the assets gave their consent for the sale of the seized property.

The English-model auctions are scheduled for December 2.

According to Opendatabot, the ultimate beneficiary of these companies is Austrian citizen Gernot Leitner — a representative of the Austrian ski industry and a longtime participant in the organization of both Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

As reported, the state began looking for investors for the construction of the Borzhava ski resort back in 2013 as part of the Olympic Hope-2022: Development of Sports and Tourist Infrastructure project. However, a number of projects, including Olympic Hope-2022, were not implemented due to the embezzlement of funds by officials of the State Agency for Investment and National Projects and the State Investment Company, as uncovered by detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.