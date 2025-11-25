Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:23 25.11.2025

Ukraine's court overturns decision to transfer Borivazh grain terminal to asset recovery agency

On October 31, Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky District Court overturned a decision to transfer Aguterminal Logistic, the company that owns the Borivazh grain terminal at the Port of Pivdenny, to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA), Forbes.ua reported, citing the judicial registry.

The report notes that on the same day, ARMA concluded its market consultations and was preparing the terminal for sale. ARMA had planned to hold an auction on the Prozorro platform in the first quarter of 2026.

The terminal had been under ARMA's management since March 2025, after it was designated material evidence in a criminal case concerning the possible illegal actions of employees of several companies, including PrivatBank. Former bank owners Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov are among those mentioned in the case.

Despite the seizure and transfer to ARMA, the terminal continued operating. Since the start of the year, it has handled 1.43 million tonnes of cargo.

"The seizure of the asset has been partially lifted, and corresponding procedural actions are now being taken," said ARMA's acting head, Yaroslava Maksymenko.

Tags: #arma #borivazh

