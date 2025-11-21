Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:56 21.11.2025

ARMA cannot find manager for house of ex Minister of Internal Affairs Zakharchenko

4 min read
ARMA cannot find manager for house of ex Minister of Internal Affairs Zakharchenko

The National Agency for Tracing and Asset Management (ARMA) cannot find a manager for the house and four land plots of former Minister of Internal Affairs Vitaliy Zakharchenko due to the lack of interested participants, but has already begun collecting market offers to form conditions for the assets.

According to the head of the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev, the house, which was not put up for sale for a long time, was put up for sale in the Prozorro system to find a manager, but no one responded. According to information on the system portal, tender offers for the purchase of asset management services for four land plots and a residential building in Kyiv were expected by October 2, 2025, the expected cost was UAH 300,000, but the bidding did not take place.

"By law, until the moment of such an act, the responsibility for the preservation of property lies with the pre-trial investigation body or the prosecutor's office, and ARMA does not have physical access to the object," Sobolev explained to journalists at a meeting on Thursday.

He added that there was an attempt to hold such competitions in 2022, but then the winner was not chosen, and the previous management of the Agency later canceled them. Competitions for Zakharchenko's assets were resumed in the Prozorro system in September of this year, but the bidding did not take place again - there were no interested parties.

As for the current situation, ARMA is currently collecting market offers to form the conditions for these assets for further tendering. Three weeks ago, it was announced that preliminary market consultations and acceptance of commercial offers within the framework of the competitive selection of managers were held.

Sobolev noted that all competitions for the selection of managers are held exclusively through the Prozorro system, with clearly defined criteria for participants and requirements for their financial capacity.

As reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), Vitaly Zakharchenko is a defendant in a number of criminal proceedings that the Bureau is investigating, many of these cases have already been transferred to court. In particular, he is charged with high treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine); creation of a criminal organization and organization of serious crimes against participants of the Revolution of Dignity (Part 1 of Article 255, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 365, Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine); legalization of proceeds from crime (Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Within the framework of these proceedings, SBI investigators found and seized the discovered property of the fugitive minister. The total value of the arrested person is UAH 1.4 billion. Work on the recovery of the remaining property continues. On October 24, the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) satisfied the claim of the Ministry of Justice, filed based on the materials of the State Bureau of Investigation and seized six real estate objects, including two apartments in Kyiv, corporate rights and funds in bank accounts with a total value of UAH 400 million, to the state revenue.

Zakharchenko is the former head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine (2010-2011) and the former Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine (2011-2014). After 2014, he received citizenship and is hiding in the Russian Federation, he is currently on the international wanted list.

According to People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak (Holos faction), the former Minister of Energy and former Minister of Justice Herman Galushchenko spent the night in Zakharchenko's house the night before the searches by the NABU and SAPO as part of Operation Midas, although he moved out in October 2025. Also nearby was seen former Energy Minister Svitlana Grinchuk, who was dismissed by the Verkhovna Rada on November 19.

"The house has been under arrest since 2021, and ARMA is officially taking care of it. Moreover, the arrest prohibits the use of the property. Nevertheless, the house has been standing without a manager for four years, and ARMA announced the first competition only in September and October 2025," Zheleznyak said on Facebook.

