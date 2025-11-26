Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:52 26.11.2025

Bomb threats hit Kyiv courthouse hearing NABU detective case

Kyiv police confirmed information about the alleged mining of a number of facilities in the capital.

"There is information about the alleged mining of a number of facilities in Kyiv, including the administrative building of various institutions," the police told Interfax-Ukraine.

The Anti-Corruption Center notes that the evacuation was also carried out in the building of the Kyiv Court of Appeal, where the consideration of the appeal against the detention of National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) detective Ruslan Maghamedrasulov in the pre-trial detention center was to begin at 12:30.

As reported, the SBU and the Prosecutor General's Office stated that they had exposed Maghamedrasulov, the head of the NABU unit deployed in the city of Dnipro, who is suspected of aiding an aggressor state (Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), while conducting business in the Russian Federation.

According to the case materials, it was he who coordinated the activities of the Bureau in the front-line regions of Ukraine (Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia). At the same time, he has contacts with representatives of the aggressor country and helps his father-entrepreneur conduct illegal trade with the Russian Federation. As the investigation established, Maghamedrasulov acted as an intermediary in the sale of his father's batches of technical hemp to the Russian Federation (Republic of Dagestan).

According to the investigation, this high-ranking official of the Bureau was in close contact with the fugitive people's deputy from the banned Opposition Platform-For Life party, Fedor Khrystenko, who is connected to the Russian special services and, as the investigation established, has significant influence on the activities of the NABU.

The SBU claims that Khrystenko maintains relations with the head of the NABU detective unit, Oleksandr Skomarov, with whom they studied together at one of the Donetsk universities. According to the investigators, Skomarov's subordinates facilitated the escape abroad of Ihor Kolomoisky's business partner, Hennadiy Boholiubov. According to the case materials, this "special operation" was also organized through the mediation and under the leadership of Khrystenko.

On July 2, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure for Magomedrasulov in the form of detention, and on October 17, it extended it until December 15 without the right to bail. The defense requested any measure for the detective that was not related to detention, but the prosecutor stated that Magomedrasulov could hide and influence witnesses.

