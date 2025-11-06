Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:09 06.11.2025

Kyiv's Darnytsia district police department chief detained in Rivne region

1 min read
Employees of the Internal Security Department of the National Police of Ukraine (NPU) have detained in the Rivne region the wanted head of the Darnytsia police department of the Main Police Department in Kyiv, Yuriy Rybiansky, who did not report for duty and was out of contact.

"The internal security of the NPU detained law enforcement officer Yuriy Rybiansky. The police officer was found in the Rivne region. Urgent investigative actions are currently underway," the Kyiv police said in a message on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

Further investigation will be conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

As reported, Rybiansky was a financially responsible person and had access to seized property.

"During the inspection, internal security officers discovered the disappearance of seized funds," the police said.

