Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
14:12 12.12.2025

AMCU asked to oblige ARMA to eliminate discriminatory requirements in competition for IDS Ukraine assets

3 min read
AMCU asked to oblige ARMA to eliminate discriminatory requirements in competition for IDS Ukraine assets

The Geological Investment Group (GIG) filed a complaint with the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) regarding the terms of the National Asset Recovery and Management Agency's (ARMA) competition to determine the manager of the IDS Ukraine group's seized assets. GIG claims that the competition is discriminatory.

According to information on its website, the asset management company considers certain provisions in the tender documentation for selecting the manager of the IDS Ukraine Group's seized assets to be discriminatory. These provisions may violate the principles of fair competition and the requirements of the Law on public procurement. The IDS Ukraine Group produces the mineral waters Morshynska and Myrhorodska.

GIG stated that it had decided to participate in the competition and submit a beneficial and professional offer to the state. However, while studying the tender documentation, the company identified a number of requirements that, in its opinion, limit competition, artificially narrow the circle of potential participants, and create unequal access to the procurement process. The identified risks of dishonesty in the procedure formed the basis for filing a complaint with the AMCU.

"The conditions that ARMA has set for this competition make it impossible for many legitimate companies to participate. We are convinced that ARMA has the ability to ensure equal conditions in the market by eliminating discriminatory requirements, engaging in open dialogue with participants, and aligning the tender documentation with the principles of transparency and competitiveness," said the company's CEO, Iryna Suprun.

In its complaint to the AMCU, the company called ARMA's requirements "overly restrictive." The company criticized the requirement that participants should provide at least three contracts confirming experience with similar work in the production of beverages or baby food within the past year. The company also criticized the requirement that participants should provide Certificate No. 34-OPP and the requirement that participants should have at least one year of experience renting an office or material and technical base with mandatory non-cash payments.

Geological Investment Group asked the AMCU to accept the complaint, determine that ARMA violated the law when preparing the tender documentation, and require the agency to change the competition's terms by eliminating discriminatory requirements and ensuring companies have equal access to the selection process.

"We are ready to participate in the competition on equal terms and offer the state economically beneficial solutions. However, this is only possible if the selection of the IDS Ukraine asset manager is transparent, competitive, and in accordance with the law," Suprun emphasized.

According to the Youcontrol service, Geological Investment Group was registered in Lviv in 2019. The company's charter capital is UAH 20,000. Iryna Suprun, a deputy of the Lviv Regional Council and a member of the European Solidarity political council, is the beneficiary of the company.

Tags: #arma #amcu

MORE ABOUT

19:25 04.12.2025
AMCU fines American Tna Corporate Solutions for acquiring three Ukrlandfarming enterprises without appropriate permits

AMCU fines American Tna Corporate Solutions for acquiring three Ukrlandfarming enterprises without appropriate permits

13:06 28.11.2025
Property of former PMC Redut mercenary fighting against Ukraine transferred to ARMA

Property of former PMC Redut mercenary fighting against Ukraine transferred to ARMA

19:14 27.11.2025
ARMA sells assets of ski resorts Pylypets, Borzhava in Carpathians

ARMA sells assets of ski resorts Pylypets, Borzhava in Carpathians

16:23 25.11.2025
Ukraine's court overturns decision to transfer Borivazh grain terminal to asset recovery agency

Ukraine's court overturns decision to transfer Borivazh grain terminal to asset recovery agency

12:56 21.11.2025
ARMA cannot find manager for house of ex Minister of Internal Affairs Zakharchenko

ARMA cannot find manager for house of ex Minister of Internal Affairs Zakharchenko

09:18 14.10.2025
ARMA prepares for second competition for management of Morshynska

ARMA prepares for second competition for management of Morshynska

20:57 03.10.2025
Some UAH 15 mln seized from former MP, Party of Regions member Makeienko transferred to ARMA

Some UAH 15 mln seized from former MP, Party of Regions member Makeienko transferred to ARMA

11:33 25.09.2025
Darnytsia files complaint with Ukraine's Antimonopoly Committee over actions of 5 major pharmacy chains, 2 distributors

Darnytsia files complaint with Ukraine's Antimonopoly Committee over actions of 5 major pharmacy chains, 2 distributors

14:51 17.09.2025
Supreme Court upholds AMCU's permission for CRH to acquire two Ukrainian cement plants

Supreme Court upholds AMCU's permission for CRH to acquire two Ukrainian cement plants

12:43 26.08.2025
Ukraine's Asset Recovery Agency transfers more than $3.5 mln to Ukraine's armed aggression consequences elimination fund

Ukraine's Asset Recovery Agency transfers more than $3.5 mln to Ukraine's armed aggression consequences elimination fund

HOT NEWS

Ministry of Economy estimates Ukraine's GDP growth in Nov at 5.3% vs 2.3% in Oct

Ukraine's National Bank predictably keeps key policy rate at 15.5%

GDP growth in Ukraine in Q3-2025 accelerates to 2.1% - statistics

Govt allows companies with state share of over 50% to import electricity

Ukraine reaches agreement on restructuring GDP warrants with their holders

LATEST

Export of dairy products up by almost 9% in 10M – Vysotsky

Ministry of Economy estimates Ukraine's GDP growth in Nov at 5.3% vs 2.3% in Oct

Ukraine's National Bank predictably keeps key policy rate at 15.5%

Ukraine's State Service of Geology and Subsoil sells Ostrovska oil-and-gas block to GBL-1

More than 940 companies have repatriated 'new' dividends, $23 mln withdrawn under investment limit – National Bank governor

Bankers expect Ukraine's National Bank to keep key policy rate at 15.5%

Electricity imports by Ukraine reach year-to-date high in Nov

DTEK launches large-scale AI integration program, implemented by MODUS X

GDP growth in Ukraine in Q3-2025 accelerates to 2.1% - statistics

Govt allows companies with state share of over 50% to import electricity

AD
AD