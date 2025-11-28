Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:11 28.11.2025

Center for Countering Disinformation reports strike on Engels airfield in Saratov

1 min read

On Friday night, a strike was carried out on what was likely the Engels airfield of the Russian Aerospace Forces' Long-Range Aviation, according to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation.

"Saratov, Engels—the Russians really enjoyed the night attack. Aircraft that carry out strikes on Ukraine are based in Engels," he wrote on Telegram on Friday.

Kovalenko noted that the enemy has recently been preparing for another combined strike on Ukraine.

 

Tags: #center_for_countering_disinformation #strike #engels

