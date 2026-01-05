Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:18 05.01.2026

Russia strikes industrial enterprise in Chernihiv

1 min read

Russian troops struck an industrial enterprise in the Ukr city of Chernihiv with ballistic missiles and drones overnight, acting mayor Oleksandr Lomako has said.

"At night, the enemy carried out a massive combined strike with ballistic missiles and UAVs on Chernihiv. There were no casualties as a result of this attack," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the acting mayor, the enemy targeted an industrial enterprise in an area of dense civilian housing.

Chernihiv City Administration head Dmytro Bryzhynsky said that as a result of the enemy’s nightly combined attack on the city, eight garages were destroyed and 96 garage premises, utility and warehouse buildings on the territory of a municipal institution, and an outbuilding of one of the city’s enterprises were damaged.

In addition, a direct hit was recorded on a private residential building, which caused a fire. Also, as a result of the hit, 15 private residential buildings were damaged – windows and doors were broken, fences and gates were damaged.

There were no deaths or injuries, Bryzhynsky said.

Tags: #strike #chernihiv

MORE ABOUT

20:51 02.01.2026
Emergency rescue operation in Kharkiv continues, 12 people rescued – State Emergency Service

Emergency rescue operation in Kharkiv continues, 12 people rescued – State Emergency Service

09:10 26.12.2025
URCS deploys aid station for victims of UAV attack in Chernihiv

URCS deploys aid station for victims of UAV attack in Chernihiv

20:53 25.12.2025
Number of victims in Chernihiv increases to 10 people – police

Number of victims in Chernihiv increases to 10 people – police

17:23 25.12.2025
In Chernihiv, 8 people known to be injured after Russian drone hit high-rise building

In Chernihiv, 8 people known to be injured after Russian drone hit high-rise building

13:57 25.12.2025
Russia strike on 5-storey building in Chernihiv kills 1, injures 3, including child

Russia strike on 5-storey building in Chernihiv kills 1, injures 3, including child

11:38 25.12.2025
URCS helps AFU eliminate consequences of drone attacks in Chernihiv region

URCS helps AFU eliminate consequences of drone attacks in Chernihiv region

09:50 24.12.2025
Russia attacks Chernihiv region dozens of times, targets energy infrastructure – official

Russia attacks Chernihiv region dozens of times, targets energy infrastructure – official

13:16 17.12.2025
Regional Administration: 26 people injured in Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia, incl a child

Regional Administration: 26 people injured in Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia, incl a child

19:39 12.12.2025
AFU General Staff: Refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl region, facilities on Ukraine's occupied territories hit

AFU General Staff: Refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl region, facilities on Ukraine's occupied territories hit

18:33 12.12.2025
Zelenskyy on strike on Chornomorsk: Russians continue war to destroy normal life in Ukraine

Zelenskyy on strike on Chornomorsk: Russians continue war to destroy normal life in Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Decisions on new administration heads of 5 regions to be made tomorrow

Chief of General Staff: Ukraine, USA have agreed on military document comprised of 4 sections

Zelenskyy to propose Shmyhal's appointment as First Dpty PM, Energy Minister

Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss preparations for Coalition of Willing leaders' meeting

Meeting of national security advisors from Coalition of Willing begins in Kyiv

LATEST

Ukraine neutralizes 137 of 165 Russian UAVs, hits at 10 locations - Ukrainian Air Force

Russia loses tlns of dollars due to undervaluation of its oil, petroleum products – Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service

Ukraine's integration into EU one of cornerstones of Prosperity Package – Deputy PM

Zelenskyy: Decisions on new administration heads of 5 regions to be made tomorrow

Defense Ministry attracts more than $6 bln for Ukraine's defense industry in 2025

Chief of General Staff: Ukraine, USA have agreed on military document comprised of 4 sections

Zelenskyy to propose Shmyhal's appointment as First Dpty PM, Energy Minister

National security advisors to brief leaders on latest work in documents ahead of Coalition of Willing meeting – First Dpty Foreign Minister

First Dpty Foreign Minister: 18 foreign participants gather in Kyiv, review key documents during first session

Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss preparations for Coalition of Willing leaders' meeting

AD
AD