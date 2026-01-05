Russia strikes industrial enterprise in Chernihiv

Russian troops struck an industrial enterprise in the Ukr city of Chernihiv with ballistic missiles and drones overnight, acting mayor Oleksandr Lomako has said.

"At night, the enemy carried out a massive combined strike with ballistic missiles and UAVs on Chernihiv. There were no casualties as a result of this attack," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the acting mayor, the enemy targeted an industrial enterprise in an area of dense civilian housing.

Chernihiv City Administration head Dmytro Bryzhynsky said that as a result of the enemy’s nightly combined attack on the city, eight garages were destroyed and 96 garage premises, utility and warehouse buildings on the territory of a municipal institution, and an outbuilding of one of the city’s enterprises were damaged.

In addition, a direct hit was recorded on a private residential building, which caused a fire. Also, as a result of the hit, 15 private residential buildings were damaged – windows and doors were broken, fences and gates were damaged.

There were no deaths or injuries, Bryzhynsky said.