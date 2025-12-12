Zelenskyy on strike on Chornomorsk: Russians continue war to destroy normal life in Ukraine

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the missile strike by the Russian army on a civilian ship in Chornomorsk demonstrates that the Russians do not take seriously "the chance for diplomacy that exists now, but also continue the war to destroy normal life in Ukraine."

"Today the Russian army launched a missile strike on our Odesa region, last night there was a Russian attack on the energy sector of Odesa... Today's Russian strike, like many other similar strikes, did not and could not have any military meaning. A civilian ship was damaged in the port of Chornomorsk. This once again proves that the Russians not only do not take the chance for diplomacy that exists now seriously enough, but also continue the war precisely to destroy normal life in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said on Telegram channel.