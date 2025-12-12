Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:33 12.12.2025

Zelenskyy on strike on Chornomorsk: Russians continue war to destroy normal life in Ukraine

1 min read
Zelenskyy on strike on Chornomorsk: Russians continue war to destroy normal life in Ukraine
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the missile strike by the Russian army on a civilian ship in Chornomorsk demonstrates that the Russians do not take seriously "the chance for diplomacy that exists now, but also continue the war to destroy normal life in Ukraine."

"Today the Russian army launched a missile strike on our Odesa region, last night there was a Russian attack on the energy sector of Odesa... Today's Russian strike, like many other similar strikes, did not and could not have any military meaning. A civilian ship was damaged in the port of Chornomorsk. This once again proves that the Russians not only do not take the chance for diplomacy that exists now seriously enough, but also continue the war precisely to destroy normal life in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said on Telegram channel.

Tags: #strike #zelenskyy #chornomorsk

MORE ABOUT

16:46 12.12.2025
Ukraine to announce concession tender for container terminal in Chornomorsk port in Dec

Ukraine to announce concession tender for container terminal in Chornomorsk port in Dec

15:34 12.12.2025
Zelenskyy to visit Berlin on Dec 15 - media

Zelenskyy to visit Berlin on Dec 15 - media

12:56 12.12.2025
Meeting between Zelenskyy and Polish President could take place before year end – ambassador

Meeting between Zelenskyy and Polish President could take place before year end – ambassador

21:16 11.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Number of Ukrainian Armed Forces under possible agreement is 800,000 military

Zelenskyy: Number of Ukrainian Armed Forces under possible agreement is 800,000 military

21:14 11.12.2025
Zelenskyy on elections: There should be ceasefire, at least for period of electoral process, voting

Zelenskyy on elections: There should be ceasefire, at least for period of electoral process, voting

21:05 11.12.2025
American plan calls for withdrawal of Russian troops from Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions – Zelenskyy

American plan calls for withdrawal of Russian troops from Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions – Zelenskyy

19:45 11.12.2025
Zelenskyy: People of Ukraine should answer question about territories of Donetsk region

Zelenskyy: People of Ukraine should answer question about territories of Donetsk region

19:15 11.12.2025
Russians slowing down swap process as they want general agreements – Zelenskyy

Russians slowing down swap process as they want general agreements – Zelenskyy

13:01 11.12.2025
Russia destroys 27 suburban train cars in Fastiv – Development ministry

Russia destroys 27 suburban train cars in Fastiv – Development ministry

17:37 10.12.2025
Zelenskyy coordinates diplomatic efforts with President of Finland

Zelenskyy coordinates diplomatic efforts with President of Finland

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy visits Kupyansk sector of the front, congratulates soldiers

I am not going to resign, I am in my place – Prosecutor General Kravchenko

Three enemy henchmen, carrying out deadly terrorist attack in capital’s Darnytskyi district, detained - Kyiv police

Meeting between Zelenskyy and Polish President could take place before year end – ambassador

Russia attacks energy facilities 4,500 times during year – Dpty Minister of Energy

LATEST

Zelenskyy, Umerov discuss three areas of work of negotiating team

Svyrydenko meets with Kushner, Witkoff, World Bank President, BlackRock CEO on economic track within peace process

Court attaches ECHR decision on sanctions rights to Poroshenko case materials

Bidny: Shostka sports school strike is deliberate terrorist attack on children

Ukraine to be ready to hold elections when security, financing, implementation of electoral rights resolved – Podoliak

Turkey ready to host talks between Ukraine and Russia in all formats – Erdogan

Industry association urges Ukrainian authorities to drop harsh limits on players, preserve legal gambling market

We are ready to propose solutions – Costa on Ukraine's financial needs for 2026-27

At least 226 civilians killed, 952 injured in Ukraine in November - UN

Second Military Hub to be opened in Kyiv with Latvian assistance - Klitschko after meeting with Riga mayor

AD
AD