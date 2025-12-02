Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:23 02.12.2025

Russian special services spreading fake about France's alleged plans to involve PMCs in ‘direct participation’ in war against Russia – Center for Countering Disinformation

2 min read
Russian special services spreading fake about France's alleged plans to involve PMCs in ‘direct participation’ in war against Russia – Center for Countering Disinformation

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service has published another propaganda leak: this time, about France's alleged plans to engage private military companies in "direct participation" in the war against Russia, according to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation.

"The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) cites a French government decree and claims it supposedly allows private military companies (PMCs) to participate in combat operations on Ukraine's side. Propagandists claim that Ukraine needs representatives of French PMCs to work in mobile air defense groups and operate weapons provided by France. The purpose of such statements is obvious: the Kremlin is trying to shift responsibility for the continuation of the war onto European countries, creating the impression that they are 'pushing' Ukraine into fighting," the Telegram channel reported.

It is noted that the SVR has repeatedly issued similar fakes, while in reality the only reason for the protracted war is Russian aggression and the Kremlin's refusal to cease hostilities.

"The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service is also trying to maintain a narrative that benefits the regime: that Russia is fighting not Ukraine, but the 'entire collective West.' This allows it to explain the war's length and losses to domestic audiences, creating the illusion that Russia is confronting 'superior forces,'" the Center for Countering Disinformation noted.

Tags: #propaganda #center_for_countering_disinformation

MORE ABOUT

13:38 28.11.2025
Moscow experiencing widespread internet outages – Center for Countering Disinformation

Moscow experiencing widespread internet outages – Center for Countering Disinformation

11:11 28.11.2025
Center for Countering Disinformation reports strike on Engels airfield in Saratov

Center for Countering Disinformation reports strike on Engels airfield in Saratov

18:58 17.11.2025
Russians spreading fake about taking control of ‘left bank of Kupyansk’ – AFU’s 10th Army Corps

Russians spreading fake about taking control of ‘left bank of Kupyansk’ – AFU’s 10th Army Corps

14:32 28.10.2025
Russians holding ‘Novorossiya’ forum in occupied part of Zaporizhia region to ‘strengthen all-Russian identity’ – Center for Countering Disinformation

Russians holding ‘Novorossiya’ forum in occupied part of Zaporizhia region to ‘strengthen all-Russian identity’ – Center for Countering Disinformation

18:45 29.09.2025
Russia officially withdraws from European Convention for Prevention of Torture

Russia officially withdraws from European Convention for Prevention of Torture

15:48 25.08.2025
Center for Countering Disinformation denies info about suspension of US arms supplies to Ukraine

Center for Countering Disinformation denies info about suspension of US arms supplies to Ukraine

17:48 21.06.2025
Russia spreads another fake about 'detention of Poles' in Ukraine allegedly for Polish national symbols – Center for Countering Disinformation

Russia spreads another fake about 'detention of Poles' in Ukraine allegedly for Polish national symbols – Center for Countering Disinformation

20:28 27.05.2025
Occupiers unable to penetrate deep into Sumy, Kharkiv regions, but conducting propaganda about situation in border area

Occupiers unable to penetrate deep into Sumy, Kharkiv regions, but conducting propaganda about situation in border area

20:55 17.04.2025
SOF behind enemy lines destroy 'director and actor' of Russian fake video

SOF behind enemy lines destroy 'director and actor' of Russian fake video

20:03 03.04.2025
SBU exposes traitors involved by Kremlin in implementing project on 'external management' of Ukraine

SBU exposes traitors involved by Kremlin in implementing project on 'external management' of Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Ukraine may meet with the American side at a higher level

Rutte: There is no consensus in NATO on Ukraine

Zelensky: issue is not the complexity of decision-making, but that nothing is resolved without Ukraine

Ireland to provide EUR 100 mln in non-lethal military aid to Ukraine, more EUR 25 mln in energy support – PM

Naftogaz reports damage to gas production, storage facilities following Russian drone attacks on Dec 1-2

LATEST

Zelenskyy may meet with Witkoff, Kushner in Europe on Wed – media

Intermodal terminal to be built in Poland to handle shipments between Ukraine and EU

Zelenskyy: Ukraine may meet with the American side at a higher level

Rutte: There is no consensus in NATO on Ukraine

Ukraine, Ireland sign partnership roadmap – PM

Zelensky: issue is not the complexity of decision-making, but that nothing is resolved without Ukraine

Ireland to provide EUR 100 mln in non-lethal military aid to Ukraine, more EUR 25 mln in energy support – PM

Zelenskyy discussed with Irish president return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

NATO will joint peace plan talks for Ukraine when alliance is included in same - Rutte

Ukraine continues mopping up Russian units on Pokrovsk axis, despite Russian claims

AD
AD