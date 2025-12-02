The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service has published another propaganda leak: this time, about France's alleged plans to engage private military companies in "direct participation" in the war against Russia, according to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation.

"The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) cites a French government decree and claims it supposedly allows private military companies (PMCs) to participate in combat operations on Ukraine's side. Propagandists claim that Ukraine needs representatives of French PMCs to work in mobile air defense groups and operate weapons provided by France. The purpose of such statements is obvious: the Kremlin is trying to shift responsibility for the continuation of the war onto European countries, creating the impression that they are 'pushing' Ukraine into fighting," the Telegram channel reported.

It is noted that the SVR has repeatedly issued similar fakes, while in reality the only reason for the protracted war is Russian aggression and the Kremlin's refusal to cease hostilities.

"The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service is also trying to maintain a narrative that benefits the regime: that Russia is fighting not Ukraine, but the 'entire collective West.' This allows it to explain the war's length and losses to domestic audiences, creating the illusion that Russia is confronting 'superior forces,'" the Center for Countering Disinformation noted.