Russia destroys 27 suburban train cars in Fastiv – Development ministry

As a result of the Russian strike on the night of December 5-6, a suburban electric train depot was destroyed in Fastiv, the reconstruction of which requires about UAH 100 million, Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Balesta said during a visit to the city together with representatives of the embassies of Germany, France, Switzerland and the Chargé d'Affaires of the United States of America Julie Davis.

"This was a targeted attack on civilian infrastructure. Three modernized electric trains were also destroyed - a total of 27 cars," Balesta was quoted as saying in a message to the Ministry of Development on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

The Deputy Minister noted that the destroyed trains provided connections in the Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions, and the estimated amount of damage is about UAH 300 million.

The Ministry of Development added that work is continuing today to clear the territory of the depot. The station building is also being dismantled to its frame, and the reconstruction itself is only possible from scratch.

"Temporary modular solutions have been deployed in parallel to provide the minimum necessary infrastructure for people traveling to/from Fastiv," the report said.

The Deputy Minister called on international partners to join the reconstruction of the facilities destroyed as a result of the enemy strike.

As reported, on the night of Saturday, December 6, Russian troops struck the railway infrastructure in Fastiv, damaging the hub station and suburban rolling stock, restricting the movement of suburban trains, and temporarily suspending trains in the directions of Zhytomyr and Vasylkiv. There were no casualties.