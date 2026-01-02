Emergency rescue operation in Kharkiv continues, 12 people rescued – State Emergency Service

Photo: State Emergency Service

The number of victims of a missile strike on the center of Kharkiv has reached 31, the press service of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region reports.

"According to preliminary data, 31 people were injured, including one child (infant). A total of 12 people were rescued," the report says.

As a result of the strike, a commercial and office building and part of the adjacent entrance of a 4-story apartment building were destroyed.

State Emergency Service units are working at the scene: rescuers, climbers, dog handlers, deminers and psychologists, as well as municipal services of the city. Emergency rescue operations are ongoing.