Zelenskyy: Not only our delegation, but also I will have important talks next week

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced important talks next week, including his personal participation, during his Thursday evening address.

"I thank everyone who is currently putting pressure on the aggressor, who is protecting Ukraine from pressure. We greatly appreciate this and see every such effort. Next week, not only our delegation but also I will have important negotiations, and we are laying a solid foundation for these negotiations. Ukraine will stand firm. It will always stand. Thank you to everyone who is helping us! Thank you to everyone who is defending Ukraine as if it were themselves," the Ukrainian head of state emphasized.