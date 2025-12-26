Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:43 26.12.2025

Zelenskyy expresses gratitude to Canada for 'recognition necessity for joint efforts' for sake of security

2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, informed him about the progress of negotiations with the United States and "about first documents that can be assumed to be ready," as well as expressed gratitude for "recognition the necessity for joint efforts" for the sake of security and real recovery.

"I had a call with Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney. It was a very good conversation, and I appreciate it. I updated the Prime Minister on the status of our diplomatic efforts with the United States, as well as the first documents that can be assumed to be ready. We are also working on finalizing the documents that still require attention. I appreciate Canada’s clear recognition of the necessity for joint efforts to guarantee security and real recovery," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

"In the coming days, much can be accomplished both bilaterally between Ukraine and the United States, as well as with our Coalition of the Willing partners. It is critical that we jointly and constructively bolster Ukraine’s ability to protect life, reinforce our front-line positions, and enhance the effectiveness of the negotiation process. Right now, it is Russia that is dragging its feet and trying to waste time," the president stressed.

"We believe there should be no weekends or pauses while the bloodshed continues. We thank everyone in the world who supports such an approach. Thank you, Canada!" Zelenskyy concluded.

