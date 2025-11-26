Cleanup finished after massive Russian shelling of Zaporizhia overnight - emergency services

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

In Zaporizhia, work on eliminating the consequences of the massive Russian shelling on the night of Wednesday, November 26, was completed, the State Emergency Service (SES) has said.

As the SES reported in the Telegram channel on Wednesday morning, 19 people were injured as a result of the rescue operation, 10 people were rescued. SES psychologists provided assistance to 61 people, including 2 children. 103 rescuers and 21 units of SES equipment worked on the ground. Restoration work is currently underway.

As reported, due to the massive drone attack on the night of November 26, significant destruction of residential infrastructure and several large-scale fires were recorded in the city.