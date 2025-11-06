Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:15 06.11.2025

Volyn hosts flood-response drills: joint training by Ukrainian Red Cross Society, State Emergency Service, Polish agencies

1 min read
Volyn hosts flood-response drills: joint training by Ukrainian Red Cross Society, State Emergency Service, Polish agencies
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

International exercises involving representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS), Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES), and Polish emergency services were held in the Volyn region.

"The Rapid Response Unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross in Volyn took part in joint international drills with SES rescuers from Ukraine and partners from the Republic of Poland… More than 70 people joined the training sessions held in the Shatsk National Nature Park, including representatives of the Volyn Regional Military Administration and local authorities," the URCS reported Thursday on Facebook.

Participants practiced the full cycle of response measures for a flood situation, from setting up assistance points for the population, evacuating people from flooded areas, and providing first aid, to water purification and coordination with rescue services. URCS volunteers demonstrated the provision of pre-medical and psychological support to evacuees and assisted rescuers in their work.

"Such exercises strengthen preparedness for joint responses to emergencies, help improve coordination between services, and bring European safety standards to Ukraine," the URCS said.

Tags: #ses #urcs #volyn

MORE ABOUT

12:30 05.11.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society, Humane World for Animals support pets from frontline regions

Ukrainian Red Cross Society, Humane World for Animals support pets from frontline regions

20:00 04.11.2025
URCS conducts training for officers of State Emergency Service in Sloviansk

URCS conducts training for officers of State Emergency Service in Sloviansk

11:13 31.10.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian’s drone attack on Sumy

Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian’s drone attack on Sumy

10:12 31.10.2025
Eleven people, incl four children, injured in drone attack in Sumy region - Emergency Service

Eleven people, incl four children, injured in drone attack in Sumy region - Emergency Service

12:15 30.10.2025
URCS provides humanitarian aid to victims of Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia

URCS provides humanitarian aid to victims of Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia

12:52 29.10.2025
URCS opens aid point after blast in residential building in Khmelnytsky

URCS opens aid point after blast in residential building in Khmelnytsky

12:00 28.10.2025
URCS helping victims of Russian air strike on Chernihiv

URCS helping victims of Russian air strike on Chernihiv

18:16 27.10.2025
URCS volunteers meet evacuation train in Zhytomyr region

URCS volunteers meet evacuation train in Zhytomyr region

14:53 26.10.2025
URCS deploys aid point for victims of Russian UAV attack on Kyiv

URCS deploys aid point for victims of Russian UAV attack on Kyiv

17:09 25.10.2025
URCS, Emergency Service hold joint training in Rivne region

URCS, Emergency Service hold joint training in Rivne region

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia synchronized by Ukraine

Ukraine to gain access to the European Union Defense Fund (EDF) – European Council

Special Operation Forces hit Russia's Volgograd refinery

Russia again attacks railway infrastructure, train delays announced

Ukraine neutralizes 108 enemy UAVs, hits reported at 13 locations

LATEST

Southern Defense Forces deny reports of enemy's alleged occupation of Pavlivka in Zaporizhia region

European Solidarity reports media attacks on its MPs, in particular Kniazhytsky and Siumar

Zelenskyy: 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia synchronized by Ukraine

Ukraine to gain access to the European Union Defense Fund (EDF) – European Council

EC hails mini-defense omnibus deal, Ukraine may join European Defense Fund

Klitschko: Kyiv City Council will consider increasing the Defender of Kyiv program by another UAH 1 billion

Kyiv's Darnytsia district police department chief detained in Rivne region

Ukraine receives 21 Patria armored personnel carriers from Latvia

Ukraine's State Statistics Service launches new portal with AI assistant

Special Operation Forces hit Russia's Volgograd refinery

AD
AD