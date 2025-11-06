Volyn hosts flood-response drills: joint training by Ukrainian Red Cross Society, State Emergency Service, Polish agencies

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

International exercises involving representatives of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS), Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES), and Polish emergency services were held in the Volyn region.

"The Rapid Response Unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross in Volyn took part in joint international drills with SES rescuers from Ukraine and partners from the Republic of Poland… More than 70 people joined the training sessions held in the Shatsk National Nature Park, including representatives of the Volyn Regional Military Administration and local authorities," the URCS reported Thursday on Facebook.

Participants practiced the full cycle of response measures for a flood situation, from setting up assistance points for the population, evacuating people from flooded areas, and providing first aid, to water purification and coordination with rescue services. URCS volunteers demonstrated the provision of pre-medical and psychological support to evacuees and assisted rescuers in their work.

"Such exercises strengthen preparedness for joint responses to emergencies, help improve coordination between services, and bring European safety standards to Ukraine," the URCS said.