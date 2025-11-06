Interfax-Ukraine
20:01 06.11.2025

Six people injured in attack on Dnipro, three hospitalized – authorities

Six people were injured as a result of the Russian strike on Dnipro, said Vladyslav Haivanenko, head of Dnepropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

"There are six injured in Dnipro. Three of them remain in the hospital in moderate condition. They are receiving all necessary medical care. The rest will recover at home," Haivanenko wrote on Telegram.

On Thursday, November 6, Russians attacked Dnipro using unmanned aerial vehicles. A four-story building in the city was damaged. The damage caused by the enemy is still being determined.

