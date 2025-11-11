SES workers have evacuated 17 residents of Druzhkivka since start of Nov, including 5 children

Rescuers of the Phoenix evacuation group continue to evacuate civilians from the Donetsk region, the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has said.

"Despite daily shelling and constant danger, rescuers are taking people out of front-line settlements, where life is under threat every moment. Since the beginning of November, 17 residents of Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk district, have already been evacuated, including five children," the SES said.

It is noted that the rescuers accompanied citizens, helped with personal belongings and provided comprehensive support throughout the journey to a safe place.

"Do not postpone your departure for later - it may be too late. Evacuation is a concern for your safety and life," the Service said.