Eleven people, incl four children, injured in drone attack in Sumy region - Emergency Service

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

Eleven people were injured as a result of a hostile drone attack in Sumy region, including four children, the State Emergency Service (SES) reports.

"Sumy: Russia carried out a series of strikes on residential areas and infrastructure last night. Eleven people were injured, including four children," the message reads.

The State Emergency Service reported that a fire broke out in a nine-story residential building, causing five apartments and seven balconies on the upper floors to catch fire.

Twelve residents of the apartment building were rescued.

Two commercial buildings also caught fire in the private sector, and the blast wave damaged a one-story five-apartment building.

Meanwhile, the most extensive damage and large-scale fires occurred at an infrastructure facility. The fires have been extinguished.

As reported, on Friday night, Russia deployed 10 drones in one hour to target civilian infrastructure in Sumy, and two victims have already received assistance.