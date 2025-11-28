USF together with Brave1, SES launch grant program for developers of fire-fighting drones

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The Ukrainian Startup Fund together with the Brave1 cluster and the State Emergency Service (SES) are launching a grant program for manufacturers of fire-fighting unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and ground robotic systems (GRS), First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov reported.

"The grant program from the USF and Brave1 will help launch the market for firefighting drones," Fedorov wrote on Telegram on Friday.

According to him, the maximum amount for a single grant is UAH 8 million, but a developer can receive up to five grants per year, totaling up to UAH 30 million, for the phased improvement of technology readiness.

Fedorov explained that the program will focus on the development of remotely controlled firefighting drones capable of delivering fire-extinguishing agents, sustaining 45 minutes of flight with a payload, and carrying up to 25 kg. It will also support firefighting ground robotic systems with remotely controlled fire hoses, a control radius of up to 2 km, and a load capacity of at least 200 kg.

"Developers will receive grants to create innovative solutions capable of extinguishing fires in the most dangerous and hard-to-reach locations," emphasized the First Deputy Prime Minister.