Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:50 30.09.2025

Ukrainian rescuers recognized as most powerful among all INSARAG teams

2 min read
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

The Ukrainian heavy-duty search and rescue team (HUSAR MRC Ukraine), which passed external recertification in Poland, confirmed its readiness to participate in the elimination of large-scale emergency consequences in accordance with international standards and was recognized as the most powerful of all teams, reported Volodymyr Demchuk, Deputy Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).

"Ukrainian specialists have gained extensive practical experience in wartime conditions, and international experts have recognized our team as the most powerful among all teams in the world," he said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center.

As reported, the Ukrainian heavy-duty search and rescue team passed external recertification in accordance with INSARAG requirements in Gdansk, Poland.

The International Advisory Group (INSARAG) was formed following a series of major earthquakes around the world in 1991 and has a UN mandate. It is now an international global network of managers, officials, and non-governmental organizations united to address the consequences of major disasters worldwide. Ukraine is represented in this network by contact points at the national and operational levels.

"Participation in INSARAG allowed specialists from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine to join the European rescue network without additional certification and participate in emergency response efforts around the world," Demchuk noted.

According to him, the main advantages of Ukraine's participation in the INSARAG network include: information communication on emergency events around the world, acquisition of global standards and knowledge, inclusion in the European pool of forces and resources, and, most importantly, participation in disaster response efforts around the world.

Head of the Ukrainian team, Maksym Mayevsky, added that our team consists of 67 core members and 67 reserve members. Our specialists are capable of performing all types of work in accordance with the standards.

Tags: #ses #husar_mrc_ukraine

