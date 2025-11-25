Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:02 25.11.2025

Ukraine elected to OPCW Executive Council for 2026-2028

1 min read

Ukraine, Slovakia and Slovenia were elected to the Executive Council of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons for 2026-2028, while Russia suffered a defeat – for the third time in a row, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

"Despite all attempts by the aggressor state, the States Parties have made a clear choice: a systematic violator of the Chemical Weapons Convention cannot influence the OPCW governing body," Sybiha wrote on the social network X.

He emphasized that, on the instructions of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian diplomacy worked 24/7 together with partners to ensure this result.

"Today’s victory is not only an honour, but an important instrument to ensure proper and timely responses to chemical threats stemming from Russian aggression against Ukraine. We will continue working to ensure that international law is upheld and that the world remains protected from the threat of chemical weapons," the minister concluded.

Tags: #election #opcw #council

