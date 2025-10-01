Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:58 01.10.2025

Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting on Hungary's blocking of Ukrainian media: It goes beyond acceptable regulatory practices

3 min read
The National Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting said the blocking of Ukrainian media by a member state of the European Union under far-fetched pretexts raises the question of whether Europe retains the ability to distinguish between journalism and propaganda.

"The National Council emphasizes: Ukraine blocks specific platforms that work to undermine the state's defense capabilities in wartime. We do this openly, with the possibility of a judicial appeal, in compliance with procedures. The Russian information war is part of the total war against our statehood, and the protection of the information space is a matter of national security," the National Council said in a statement.

They noted that according to the official version of Hungary, Ukrainian media were blocked, in particular, for critical coverage of the activities of private foundations.

"When the state uses mechanisms to block foreign media not to protect against war propaganda, but as a reaction to critical journalism about non-state structures, this goes beyond any acceptable regulatory practices," the department said.

The National Council said that even in times of war, Ukraine does not restrict freedom of the press, and critical media work, investigate corruption at all levels of government, and ask the authorities the most pressing questions.

"The Ukrainian media regulator calls on the European regulatory community to clearly articulate the difference between protection against propaganda of an aggressor state and political censorship. The National Council is also preparing a letter of appeal to the head of the European Platform of Regulatory Authorities (EPRA), Ms. Stephanie Comey," the report reads.

In addition, the regulator appeals to international institutions to assess the situation from the standpoint of protecting citizens' right to access various sources of information.

"Ukrainian journalists work under fire, risk their lives on the front lines, die while fulfilling their professional mission. The blocking of their materials by an EU member state under far-fetched pretexts is not just a diplomatic incident - it is a fundamental question of whether Europe retains the ability to distinguish between journalism and propaganda, protection and censorship, principles and political expediency," the National Council said.

As reported, on September 29, Hungary announced the blocking of 12 Ukrainian news resources in response to Ukraine's blocking of a number of sites that spread Russian propaganda.

Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine blocked 15 websites from Hungary, Romania, Moldova and Greece, which spread fake news about "terrorist activities" of Ukrainians, ridiculed support for the country and criticized sanctions policy, and portrayed the EU and NATO as disunited and ineffective.

