Stefanchuk counting on Germany's leadership in unblocking first cluster of negotiations with EU

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk is counting on Germany's leadership in negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

"On the eve of German Unity Day, I held a meeting in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany, Heiko Thoms ... I specifically noted Germany's role in the European integration process. Ukraine has completed legislative screening with the European Commission, and it is now critical to unblock the opening of Cluster 1. We count on Germany's continued leadership in this process," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

According to the speaker, Germany remains one of Ukraine's key allies.

"We highly value Berlin's political, financial, humanitarian, and military support. I am grateful for its consistent work within the EU sanctions policy and support for the initiative to use frozen Russian assets for the restoration of Ukraine," Stefanchuk noted.

He emphasized that the interparliamentary dialogue between the Verkhovna Rada, the Bundestag, and the Bundesrat is active and will continue to deepen.

Stefanchuk congratulated the German ambassador on the start of his diplomatic mission in Ukraine and noted that his appointment comes at a crucial time – when international consolidation must lead to the aggressor's cessation.