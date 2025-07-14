Stefanchuk and Kellogg discuss military aid to Ukraine

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk and Special Representative of the US President Keith Kellogg discussed issues of accelerating military aid to Ukraine.

"I met with the US President's aide and special representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg. We discussed the continuation and acceleration of military aid to Ukraine, in particular the supply of air defense systems, ammunition and critical weapons," Stefanchuk reported on Facebook on Monday.

According to the speaker, during the meeting they also discussed increasing sanctions pressure on Russia (in particular against banks, the shadow fleet, oil and gas revenues and the nuclear sector), and minimizing the supply of technological components that the Russian Federation receives through third countries and uses to produce drones and missiles.

Stefanchuk said that the parties touched on the topic of the global threat of Russian aggression and emphasized the importance of a joint policy of containment.

"I am grateful for the clear position of the United States in support of Ukraine and for the signals of readiness for consistent actions that will strengthen our defense and bring a just peace closer. Strong cooperation between Ukraine and the United States is a contribution to the security of all of Europe and the entire democratic world," Stefanchuk noted.