Zelenskyy, Costa discussing planned negotiations with USA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on talks with European Council President António Costa, during which the parties exchanged information on Ukraine's contacts with partners and discussed planned meetings with the American side.

“We exchanged information about our contacts with partners, there are many important details. We also discussed the negotiating track – the Ukrainian team has scheduled meetings with the American side. We expect to continue working just as substantively to bring this war to an end with a reliable and dignified peace. We agreed to continue our coordination,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday evening.

Earlier on Wednesday, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine was preparing meetings in the United States, and that National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov would continue discussions with representatives of US President Donald Trump. He noted that news about such meetings, contacts, and negotiations—"personal meetings or telephone conversations—are expected in the coming days. There is constant contact between all partners and between partners and Ukraine."

"Everything is now proceeding quite effectively – at meetings in Geneva and Florida, Ukraine was heard, and Ukraine was listened to. And that matters. We expect it will continue exactly this way. A dignified peace is only possible if Ukraine’s interests are taken into account," the president emphasized.