11:11 01.07.2025

Election financing to be provided after martial law terminated in Ukraine – Budget declaration

Election financing to be provided after martial law terminated in Ukraine – Budget declaration

The Budget declaration for 2026-2028 provides that financial support for the preparation and holding of elections will be provided after the termination or cancellation of martial law in Ukraine.

According to Government Resolution No. 774 of June 27, which approved the Budget Declaration for 2026-2028, it is established that financial support for the preparation and holding of regular elections of the President of Ukraine, MPs of Ukraine, members of local councils and village, town, city mayors will be provided after the termination or cancellation of martial law in Ukraine.

