Talks between USA, Russian delegations on peaceful settlement in Ukraine proceed successfully – Driscoll’s aide

US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll has begun a meeting with a Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi (UAE), Axios reports.

Secretary Driscoll and his team are negotiating with the Russian delegation to achieve a lasting peace in Ukraine. The negotiations are going well, and we are optimistic. Secretary Driscoll is working closely with the White House and the U.S. interagency group as these negotiations progress, said Assistant Secretary Jeff Tolbert.

According to a source familiar with the situation, the Ukrainian delegation, led by the head of military intelligence, General Kyrylo Budanov, is also in Abu Dhabi, holding talks with the American and Russian delegations.

Earlier, a source reported that the heads of military intelligence of Ukraine and Russia were planning to meet in Abu Dhabi regarding a different issue. Driscoll's trip to Abu Dhabi took the parties by surprise and altered the original plan.

During talks in Geneva on Sunday, the United States and Ukraine narrowed the scope of the agreement from 28 points to 19, according to Ukrainian officials. An American official said the Ukrainians had "agreed to a peace agreement" but added that "some small details remain to be agreed upon."