'December 1st' intiative group on the statement of the US president: Our trump cards are dignity, freedom and solidarity

The "December 1st" initiative group issued a statement in response to the words of US President Donald Trump, who in his rhetoric used the phrase: "You have no trump cards." Ukrainian intellectuals emphasized that such words are unacceptable and require a response not only from the President of Ukraine, but also from the entire society.

The appeal notes that the greatest trump card of Ukrainians is national and personal dignity, which is based on freedom, truth and honor. "You are wrong, Mr. President! We have trump cards," the statement says.

The second trump card is called overcoming fear: Ukrainians live every day to the sounds of sirens and drones, but are not ready to submit even to a nuclear threat. "It is not how long you live your life that matters. What matters is how you live it," the authors of the appeal reminded.

The third trump card is the solidarity of ordinary Americans, which Ukrainians feel and see on rally posters. It is this support, according to the group members, that saves the honor of the American people, even if the current US administration demonstrates a different position.

The participants of the initiative group emphasized that Ukraine does not accept ultimatums - neither from Russia nor from the US. They called for distinguishing compromise from submission and emphasized that the world is approaching a new "X moment," when peoples must again make a choice between good and evil.

The statement was signed by representatives of the "First of December" Initiative Group, well-known diplomats, human rights activists, scientists, writers and public figures. Among them are Yosif Zisels, Mykhailo Honchar, Volodymyr Ohryzko, Oleksiy Haran, Yevhen Zakharov, Leonid Finberg, Oleksandra Matviychuk and others.