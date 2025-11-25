Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:42 25.11.2025

'December 1st' intiative group on the statement of the US president: Our trump cards are dignity, freedom and solidarity

2 min read
'December 1st' intiative group on the statement of the US president: Our trump cards are dignity, freedom and solidarity

The "December 1st" initiative group issued a statement in response to the words of US President Donald Trump, who in his rhetoric used the phrase: "You have no trump cards." Ukrainian intellectuals emphasized that such words are unacceptable and require a response not only from the President of Ukraine, but also from the entire society.

The appeal notes that the greatest trump card of Ukrainians is national and personal dignity, which is based on freedom, truth and honor. "You are wrong, Mr. President! We have trump cards," the statement says.

The second trump card is called overcoming fear: Ukrainians live every day to the sounds of sirens and drones, but are not ready to submit even to a nuclear threat. "It is not how long you live your life that matters. What matters is how you live it," the authors of the appeal reminded.

The third trump card is the solidarity of ordinary Americans, which Ukrainians feel and see on rally posters. It is this support, according to the group members, that saves the honor of the American people, even if the current US administration demonstrates a different position.

The participants of the initiative group emphasized that Ukraine does not accept ultimatums - neither from Russia nor from the US. They called for distinguishing compromise from submission and emphasized that the world is approaching a new "X moment," when peoples must again make a choice between good and evil.

The statement was signed by representatives of the "First of December" Initiative Group, well-known diplomats, human rights activists, scientists, writers and public figures. Among them are Yosif Zisels, Mykhailo Honchar, Volodymyr Ohryzko, Oleksiy Haran, Yevhen Zakharov, Leonid Finberg, Oleksandra Matviychuk and others.

 

 

 

Tags: #trump #european_solidarity_party #december_1st #president #usa

MORE ABOUT

17:33 25.11.2025
Talks between USA, Russian delegations on peaceful settlement in Ukraine proceed successfully – Driscoll’s aide

Talks between USA, Russian delegations on peaceful settlement in Ukraine proceed successfully – Driscoll’s aide

16:04 25.11.2025
Ukraine agrees with USA mainly on terms of potential peace agreement – media

Ukraine agrees with USA mainly on terms of potential peace agreement – media

11:26 25.11.2025
We expect Zelenskyy to visit USA at soonest possible date in Nov - Umerov

We expect Zelenskyy to visit USA at soonest possible date in Nov - Umerov

21:11 24.11.2025
Nawrocki invites Zelenskyy to Warsaw

Nawrocki invites Zelenskyy to Warsaw

18:54 24.11.2025
Ukraine, its allies warn USA against ‘hasty actions’ to end the war – media

Ukraine, its allies warn USA against ‘hasty actions’ to end the war – media

13:14 24.11.2025
Trump: Maybe something good is happening in Russia-Ukraine peace talks

Trump: Maybe something good is happening in Russia-Ukraine peace talks

10:38 24.11.2025
European lawmakers warn Trump: Appeasing Russia risks global chaos

European lawmakers warn Trump: Appeasing Russia risks global chaos

10:25 24.11.2025
Russian plan unacceptable in any form – European Solidarity

Russian plan unacceptable in any form – European Solidarity

12:21 22.11.2025
German Federal Chancellor discusses Ukraine peace plan with Trump, agrees on next steps

German Federal Chancellor discusses Ukraine peace plan with Trump, agrees on next steps

11:32 22.11.2025
Trump says Zelenskyy will have to choose between peace plan and continued fighting

Trump says Zelenskyy will have to choose between peace plan and continued fighting

HOT NEWS

White House: Several delicate, but not insurmountable details require further talks between Ukraine, Russia, USA

NATO Deputy Secretary General arrives in Kyiv, holds talks with Sybiha

NABU chief blames big corruption on dependent law enforcers, urges action on Prosecutor General

Death toll in Kyiv after latest Russian attack rises to 7 - Klitscho

Corruption in Ukraine's energy sector is systemic, long-standing – NABU/SAPO

LATEST

Merz: We seek quick ceasefire, just and durable peace for Ukraine

Ukraine's Health Ministry begins developing technical solutions for depersonalized disability assessments — Dpty Health Minister

Industry now top priority in trade talks with EU – Deputy PM Kachka

White House: Several delicate, but not insurmountable details require further talks between Ukraine, Russia, USA

NATO Deputy Secretary General arrives in Kyiv, holds talks with Sybiha

NovaSklo, IFC begin partnership to build Ukraine's first float glass plant

Starmer talks with Zelenskyy before meeting of Coalition of Willing

Document forgery, outdated paper files among biggest challenges for digital disability assessment system — Dpty Health Minister

Ukraine's court overturns decision to transfer Borivazh grain terminal to asset recovery agency

Svyrydenko thanks French President's special envoy for his contribution to helping Ukraine

AD
AD