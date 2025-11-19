Main focus of AFU command on comprehensive provision of Ukrainian group near Pokrovsk – Syrsky

Photo: https://www.facebook.com

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky visited units defending the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration.

"During my visit to Pokrovsk sector, I held a meeting with the command staff of military command agencies, military units, and subunits regarding the situation and actions in specific zones. Enemy activity remains high, and our units' precise coordination and coherence are helping us counter it. We clarified the results of defensive, search-and-strike, and assault operations to stabilize the situation and the order of their implementation going forward," Syrsky wrote on Telegram.

He noted that the command's main priority remains the comprehensive provision of the Ukrainian group in the area.

"I have issued the necessary orders for the immediate delivery of additional weapons. We are working to ensure the stability of our logistics and are taking measures to disrupt the enemy's logistics routes," the commander-in-chief said.

He also added that the enemy in Pokrovsk area is being detected and eliminated both during their attempts to move and at identified staging areas.

"In the previous four days alone, the occupiers suffered 487 casualties in Pokrovsk direction, 350 of which were irreparable. The exchange fund is being replenished with captured Russian soldiers," Syrsky concluded.