Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:33 27.12.2025

Russia uses drones to attack Naftogaz' gas production facility, one of its thermal power plants – Koretsky

Russia has struck production facilities and one of the thermal power plants of the Naftogaz Group, chairman of the board of the NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Serhiy Koretsky reported.

"The Russians have again attacked gas and energy infrastructure. They used suicide bombers to strike production facilities and thermal power plants belonging to the Naftogaz Group," Koretsky wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

He suggested that these attacks are synchronized with cold weather – the enemy is trying to take advantage of the frosts and peak load to disable the system.

According to him, emergency crews, technical services, and all relevant units are working in an enhanced mode to address the consequences of the attack and restore facilities.

"We are acting in accordance with approved security protocols. Our priority is the safety of people and the stability of the system," Koretsky noted.

Tags: #koretsky #naftogaz

