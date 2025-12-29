Over 12,000 consumers left without power in Ternopil region due to bad weather

As of 6:00 on Monday, due to worsening weather conditions in Ternopil region, damage to power grids occurred, which led to emergency power outages for 12,699 consumers in 109 settlements.

The post also notes that operational-field teams are working in an enhanced mode, and Current information about power outages can be viewed on the website of JSC Ternopiloblenergo.