Ukraine neutralizes 21 of 25 drones, records hits at 2 locations

Ukraine neutralized 21 Russian drones out of 25, and said four UAVs hit at two locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 21 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber types and drones of other types in the north, south and east of the country," the message on the Telegram channel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reads.

In total, the enemy attacked with 25 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and drones of other types from the directions: Orel, Millerovo - RF, Gvardiyske – temporarily occupied Crimea, Donetsk – temporarily occupied areas, about 15 of them were Shahed UAVs."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.