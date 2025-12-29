Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:24 29.12.2025

Russian soldiers injured in Melitopol explosion - GUR

Russian soldiers injured in Melitopol explosion - GUR

In temporarily occupied Melitopol on December 29, an explosion injured four Russian soldiers and damaged a military truck Ural, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR) has reported.

"The explosion in Melitopol mowed down at least four Russian occupiers and damaged a Ural. On the morning of December 20, 2025, in the area of the industrial zone of temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhia region, Russian invaders were loading their military Ural," the GUR message on the Telegram channel on Monday said.

It is noted that the industrial zone of Melitopol is used by units of the Russian occupation forces as ammunition depots and a base for their military equipment. "At the moment of maximum concentration of Muscovites, an explosion sounded near the truck - at least four occupiers were seriously wounded, their "Ural" was damaged," military intelligence said.

