09:10 18.12.2025

Ukraine levels front in Lyman direction, destroy enemy regiment

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Ukrainian Defense Forces have leveled the front line and improved the tactical position of Ukrainian forces in the Liman direction, destroying an enemy regiment, the press service of the Third Army Corps has said.

"The Third Corps and the intelligence directorate of the Ministry of Defense (GUR) are conducting joint assault operations in the Lyman direction: a regiment of the Russian army has been destroyed! As a result of coordinated interaction, we have already managed to level the front line and improve the tactical position of Ukrainian forces in the area," the post says.

As noted, during the cooperation, a regiment of the Russian army was liquidated, and a significant number of occupiers were captured. The actions of the Ukrainian military deprive the enemy of the opportunity to maneuver and create the prerequisites for further decisions in the direction.

"Together with the GUR, we achieved operational-tactical results in the Lyman direction. This is a continuation of the tradition since the liberation of Moshchun and the breakthrough of helicopters to Mariupol - to lend each other a fraternal shoulder. Grateful for the exemplary cooperation," Third Army Corps commander General Andriy Biletsky was cited as saying on Telegram.

