Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:20 29.12.2025

Zaluzhny reportedly preparing to leave diplomatic post in early Jan - media

Valeriy Zaluzhny meets the President of Ukraine during his working visit to the UK, December 8, 2025.
Valeriy Zaluzhny meets the President of Ukraine during his working visit to the UK, December 8, 2025. | Photo: The Presidential Office of Ukraine / www.president.gov.ua

Ukraine’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Kingdom, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2021-2024, Valeriy Zaluzhny, is preparing to leave his diplomatic post in London in early January, Radio NV was told by four sources in political and diplomatic circles.

According to sources close to the Office of the President, Zaluzhny expressed his desire to resign to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a few weeks ago during his stay in Kyiv.

"They and the president discussed various positions for Zaluzhny, from prime minister to head of the Office of the President, but he did not show interest at that time," the sources note.

According to the sources, other options were also considered, including returning to the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or appointment as ambassador to the United States, but there is currently no final decision on this matter, and there are no plans to change the ambassador in Washington.

"Probably, Zaluzhny wants to return to Kyiv, he may announce this as early as January 4-5 next year, if nothing changes his mind," the interlocutors added.

Tags: #zaluzhny #diplomatic

