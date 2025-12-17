Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:42 17.12.2025

Ukrainian soldiers manage to take control of almost 90% of the territory of Kupyansk – Syrsky

1 min read


Thanks to active search and strike operations, Ukrainian soldiers managed to push back the occupiers from Kupyansk in Kharkiv region and take control of nearly 90% of the city's territory, said Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky.

Syrsky announced this while participating in the 32nd meeting of the Ramstein Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense, which took place via videoconference on Tuesday.

"He cited specific examples of the successful actions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Thanks to active search and strike operations, we managed to push back the occupiers from Kupyansk and take control of almost 90% of the city's territory," the commander-in-chief wrote on Facebook.

He briefed his partners on the current situation on the front, which remains challenging. Syrsky noted that the enemy has increased its force to approximately 710,000 troops to conduct a strategic offensive operation. He added that despite significant losses, the Russian army is continuing its offensive, although it has not achieved significant operational success.

Tags: #kharkiv_region #syrsky

