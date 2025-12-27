Interfax-Ukraine
Zelenskyy takes Umerov, Hnatov, Sobolev, Kyslytsya and Bevz to talks with Trump

The Ukrainian negotiating team for the meeting with US President Donald Trump included Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Andriy Hnatov, Advisor to the Head of the President’s Office Oleksandr Bevz and First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsya.

"I won't speak for the American side here because this is President Trump's decision. As you know, our negotiating team includes Rustem Umerov, Minister of Economy Sobolev, Andriy Hnatov, Oleksandr Bevz, and Kyslytsya," Zelenskyy told reporters on Saturday.

