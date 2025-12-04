Ukrainian units continue to hold northern part of Pokrovsk – Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has announced the continuation of the "extremely difficult stage" of the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration.

"That is why I worked again with the commanders of the groups of troops, commanders of corps, brigades, regiments and individual battalions. The battle continues. Ukrainian units continue to hold the northern part of Pokrovsk," he wrote on Facebook.

The Commander-in-Chief noted that in the area of aggolomeration, active actions are blocking the enemy's attempts to accumulate assault infantry groups and advance around these settlements.

"In the cities, our soldiers continue to hold certain areas. At a time when the occupiers do not care about the loss of manpower, Ukrainian commanders have a clear understanding of the importance of preserving the lives and health of subordinate personnel," he emphasized.

According to Syrsky, for this purpose, during a meeting with the commanders, they clarified the issues of coordinated use, ensuring the advancement and timely replacement of units conducting search and assault operations to detect and eliminate the enemy.

The Chief of Staff informed that to ensure the stability of the defense, a number of decisions were made regarding combat management, interaction and comprehensive support of the forces and means involved. In this context, the issues of organizing additional logistical routes, timely medical evacuation, as well as conducting counter-battery combat and countering enemy UAVs play a special role.