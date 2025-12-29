Interfax-Ukraine
07:41 29.12.2025

Zelenskyy: US security guarantees for Ukraine 100% agreed

Security guarantees between the US and Ukraine are 100% agreed upon, security guarantees between the US, Ukraine and Europe are almost agreed upon, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We discussed all aspects of the peace agreement, which includes - and this is our great achievement - a 20-point peace plan, 90 percent agreed upon, US-Ukraine security guarantees, 100 percent agreed upon, US-Europe-Ukraine security guarantees, almost agreed upon, the military aspect - 100 percent agreed upon, the prosperity plan is currently being finalized," Zelenskyy said during a press conference with US President Donald Trump in Florida.

The leaders also discussed the sequence of next steps and agreed that security guarantees are a key stage in achieving lasting peace. According to Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian and US teams will continue to work on all aspects.

