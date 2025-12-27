China increases imports of Russian energy resources – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not see China's readiness to join the peaceful track, on the contrary, China has increased the volume of imports of Russian energy resources.

"I do not see China's readiness to join the peaceful track yet. We always wanted China, and it may be able to put pressure on Russia to stop this war. China did not do this, unfortunately. China, on the contrary, increased the volume of imports of Russian energy resources," Zelenskyy told reporters on Saturday.

The president added that China is currently the largest importer of Russian energy, and Russia is spending money from exports on war.