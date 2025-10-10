Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:17 10.10.2025

Zelenskyy: Russia strikes Ukraine with over 450 drones, over 30 missiles, main target is energy infrastructure

10.10.2025
A child was killed in a massive air attack by the Russian occupation army in Zaporizhia, more than 20 people are known to have been injured in the country, the attack was aimed at critical infrastructure facilities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"The liquidation of the Russian attack on the energy sector is underway at many critical infrastructure facilities. A cynical and calculated attack: more than 450 drones and more than three dozen missiles against everything that ensures normal life and what the Russians want to deprive us of. As of now, more than 20 people are known to have been injured in the country - everyone is being provided with the necessary assistance. Unfortunately, a child died in Zaporizhia as a result of the attack. My sincere condolences to his family and friends," he said on Telegram on Friday morning.

The President noted that the consequences of the attack are being eliminated in 12 regions of the country.

"In Kyiv, brigades are working to restore electricity and water supply. There are power outages in Kyiv, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Odesa regions, and the Dnipro region. Zaporizhia, Kirovohrad, and Kherson regions are also being restored after the attack. All necessary services are working on restoration," Zelenskyy said.

The head of the Ukrainian state emphasized that the aggressor's terror against civilian infrastructure can be stopped by the joint efforts of partners.

"It is precisely the civilian, energy infrastructure that is the main target of Russian strikes before the heating season. Together we can protect people from this terror. We need not empty words, but decisive actions - the USA, Europe, the G7 - in implementing air defense supplies, in sanctions. We are counting on a reaction to this cruelty from the Group of Twenty, all those who talk about peace in their speeches, but refrain from real steps. The world can protect itself from these crimes, and this will definitely add to global security. Thank you to everyone who helps," Zelenskyy said.

