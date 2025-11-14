Macron to host Zelenskyy in Paris on Monday – media

Interfax-Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron will receive Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris on Monday, BFMTV reported on Friday.

"Emmanuel Macron will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris on Monday, November 17, for a visit aimed at 'reaffirming France's commitment to Ukraine' and 'maintaining the momentum of work begun on the issue of security guarantees' for Kyiv," the broadcaster reported, citing information from the Elysee Palace.

The meeting of the presidents will allow them to "discuss issues of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the energy, economic, and defense spheres."

The visit will also "reaffirm France's long-term support for Ukraine and maintain the momentum of the work begun on security guarantees" within the Coalition of the Willing.

This is Volodymyr Zelenskyy's ninth visit to France since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

