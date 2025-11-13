Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:09 13.11.2025

Sybiha: Activation of 'fifth column' indicates Kremlin gives order to 'drown' personally Zelenskyy by all means

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

The activation of the "fifth column" now indicates that the Kremlin has given an order, just like four years ago, to "drown" personally Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy by all means, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said, emphasizing the importance of the unity of the people.

"I remember well February 24, 2022 and the first days of the full-scale war. I was next to the president and saw how all the Russian canned goods were 'exposed' then. They transmitted similar 'signals' in various ways that the president needed to leave, escape, sign a surrender, etc. Among them were both some foreign figures, such as Lukashenko, and homegrown Kremlin 'sixes' – such as in the picture," the minister said on Facebook.

He said at that time the message that the "sixes" conveyed was approximately the same: either surrender, or the life of the president and his family.

"Everyone knows what happened then. But the fact that the same scoundrels have now crawled out from under the log is an indicator. They do not act on their own. The activation of the 'fifth column' now indicates that the Kremlin has given an order, just like four years ago, to 'drown' Zelenskyy personally by all means. The entire propaganda machine has been turned on," Sybiha said.

According to him, for Ukrainians this should only be a signal that there is nothing more valuable than unity now. The Foreign Minister said the enemy has already been mistaken many times in his plans for Ukraine.

"He will be mistaken this time too," he said.

Sybiha also commented again on the exposure of corruption schemes and thieves, emphasizing that "it is the duty of the state to restore order."

"This is evidenced by the firm and principled reactions of the president and the government, specific actions to remove suspects and implement sanctions, as well as the reactions of our international partners," he said.

The department's head also added that during negotiations in Canada and the UK this week, he himself informed allies about the steps taken by the authorities after the corruption scheme was exposed.

"In response, I heard gratitude for the honest conversation, support, and understanding that countries differ not in whether they have corruption scandals, but in how the authorities react to them. And assurances of unwavering support for Ukraine," Sybiha said.

The minister attached a photo of a post by former MP Vadym Novynsky to the post, in which he said that Zelenskyy should leave the presidency.

Tags: #mfa #energy #position #scandal

