15:38 06.01.2026

Slavutych's power supply restored partially - mayor

It is not yet possible to draw up schedules for hourly outages in Slavutych after the Russian attack on January 5, when the entire city was left without electricity, but power engineers are working to stabilize the power supply, gradually returning it to the city, the Slavutych Mayor Yuriy Fomichev has said.

"In general, specialists are working to return us to a more stable network, and then we will focus on certain understandable schedules," he said in a video message posted on Facebook "Slavutych. Info."

"The power supply is very limited, very unstable, there are currently no regional energy schedules. We cannot draw up any sensible schedule right now, because everything is happening manually," the mayor described the situation.

According to him, as soon as electricians can switch to another line, they are trying to do so in order to gradually give everyone the opportunity to use electricity, which is extremely limited.

The mayor called on residents to use electricity extremely economically when it appears and to support each other.

"Specialists are doing everything possible to restore power supply as soon as possible," Fomichev assured.

For his part, the acting head of the State Energy Supervision Agency, Anatoliy Zamulko, noted that "the power supply of Slavutych consumers has a rather critical component," but energy workers are working together with utilities and using various opportunities and sources to provide it with electricity.

"Slavutych is gradually transitioning to power supply, to restriction schedules, that is, the system is working so that it is possible to restore the light," Zamulko said on the air of the United News telethon.

According to him, repeated night attacks did not have significant consequences for the city's energy sector.

According to the community map posted on the website of the Slavutych City Council, Slavutych, which is subordinate to the Kyiv region, has almost 21,000.

At the same time, given that Slavutych is located in the Chernihiv region, it is served by Chernihivoblenergo.

As reported, as a result of the Russian attack on January 5, Slavutych was left without electricity, 8,500 subscribers (connection points) were disconnected. The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk said on Tuesday morning that the power workers managed to partially restore power to the city.

Tags: #energy #slavutych

