Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:19 08.01.2026

Ministry of Energy instructed to increase reserves of natural gas, repair materials – Svyrydenko

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

The Ministry of Energy has been instructed to increase the reserves of natural gas and materials for the repair of energy facilities, and state-owned companies have been instructed to ensure the necessary volumes of electricity imports, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko said.

The Energy Ministry has been instructed to increase reserves of critical resources, including natural gas, as well as materials and equipment needed for the rapid repair of energy facilities and the uninterrupted operation of alternative energy sources, First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram following a meeting of the energy headquarters on Thursday that included relevant ministries and executives of energy companies.

She said state-owned companies were also instructed to ensure electricity imports in the required volumes.

In addition, the meeting separately discussed steps to ensure fuel availability nationwide and to maintain price stability, Svyrydenko said.

She also said she expects the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture in the near future to launch a single-window system for business inquiries related to the installation of distributed generation facilities.

"Any barriers to the launch of such installations must be removed," she stressed.

As reported, at the same meeting the Energy Ministry was instructed to develop within one week a detailed program for the development of cogeneration in 2026.

Tags: #gas #energy #storage

