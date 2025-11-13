Russians attack civilians trying to evacuate from combat zone: three people killed - 77th Airmobile Brigade

Pilots of the 77th Separate Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces recorded another crime committed by Russian armed forces against civilians in Kharkiv region.

"An FPV drone strike targeted civilians traveling on a motorized tractor between the villages of Zahryzove and Bohuslavka in Kharkiv region. The men were attempting to evacuate the combat zone, but at that very moment, Russian forces deliberately targeted them with a drone. The attack was deliberate and targeted people who posed no military threat. Three civilians and an animal were killed as a result of the strike," the Telegram channel reported.

It is noted that there were no military targets or dual-use infrastructure in the affected area.

"This episode is further confirmation that Russian forces are using military methods incompatible with the principles of law, morality, and humanity, transforming occupation practices into a policy of targeted terror," the brigade noted.