Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:15 13.11.2025

Shmyhal visits command post of Unmanned Systems Forces in Dnipropetrovsk region

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced a visit to the command post of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk region.

"I heard a report on the results of the Unmanned Systems Forces group's activities since its creation. We focused on pressing issues related to the group's development for the next year. We discussed the possibility of increasing the number of personnel and improving support for service members," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram on Thursday evening following the visit.

19:36 12.11.2025
Umerov discusses security cooperation, return of Ukrainian POWs with Turkish defense minister

09:14 12.11.2025
Russia kills 1 in drone attack Dnipropetrovsk region

10:06 16.10.2025
Emergency power outages occur in Dnipropetrovsk region

18:52 14.10.2025
Woman killed in shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region – authorities

17:57 03.10.2025
URCS evacuates people from Dnipropetrovsk's frontline settlements daily

16:52 30.09.2025
Russians attack Dnipro with drones, causing fires, casualties - Lysak

10:37 19.09.2025
SBU nabs 4 people leaking defense secrets to Russian forces

09:57 19.09.2025
Ex-commander, civilians ran soldier smuggling ring abroad – SBI

09:43 19.09.2025
Enemy drone, artillery strikes spark fires in Pavlohrad, Nikopol regions

09:15 18.09.2025
Russian attacks target infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk region - Lysak

