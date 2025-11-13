Shmyhal visits command post of Unmanned Systems Forces in Dnipropetrovsk region

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced a visit to the command post of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk region.

"I heard a report on the results of the Unmanned Systems Forces group's activities since its creation. We focused on pressing issues related to the group's development for the next year. We discussed the possibility of increasing the number of personnel and improving support for service members," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram on Thursday evening following the visit.