20:54 18.12.2025

Shmyhal discusses developing security cooperation with new Czech defense minister

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal has held a conversation with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Czech Republic Jaromír Zuna.

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense website, Shmyhal congratulated his colleague on his appointment and thanked him for his comprehensive support. The two sides focused on ways to develop defense cooperation to strengthen the security of Ukraine and the Czech Republic.

In particular, the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense noted the importance of the "Czech initiative" for the supply of ammunition.

"Our countries have significant potential for deepening cooperation. We are ready to share our experience and technological solutions and launch joint ventures, particularly in the field of modern drones," Shmyhal stated.

The parties also discussed potential cooperation within the European SAFE mechanism. According to Shmyhal, Ukraine is ready to jointly implement projects that will strengthen the defense capabilities of both countries' militaries.

"Thank you for the constructive conversation and your willingness to develop strategic defense cooperation," he concluded.

The Czech Ministry of Defense, in turn, reported that a second telephone conversation took place between Zuna and Shmyhal.

